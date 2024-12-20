How many levels is 1.5 million XP in Fortnite?

Two of the rarest Skins in Fortnite are back and available to purchase from the item shop, but to maintain their exclusivity, there’s an extra catch to unlocking them. You need 1.5 million XP to even have a shot at acquiring the second one, the Renegade Raider.

Fortnite doesn’t tell you how many levels this much XP is and it’s also not easy to consistently watch your total XP, so it can be tough to track your progress. It’s a lot easier to know how much you have left to get when you’re focused on the level you need to reach instead, so here’s how many levels 1.5 million XP is in Fortnite.

How much is 1.5 million XP in Fortnite?

Unlocking this rare Skin requires quite a bit of effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1.5 million XP is nearly 20 levels in Fortnite. You reach level 19 when you get 1,440,000 XP and level 20 when you acquire 1,520,000 XP which means 1.5 million falls towards the very end of level 19 slightly before reaching level 20.

If you’re not starting from level one, just add 20 levels to the level you’re at to track how far you need to go. I’m at level 47, so I need to almost reach level 67 if I want to unlock Renegade Raider.

How much is 1 million XP in Fortnite?

One million XP is nearly 14 levels in Fortnite. Level 13 is unlocked with 960,000 XP and level 14 is obtained once you get 1,040,000 XP, so one million XP is reached just before you unlock level 14.

If you’re only interested in obtaining the first rare Skin, which is Aerial Assault Trooper, you only need to get 1,000,000 XP which is a bit easier to do. Add 14 levels to the level you’re at to see how far you need to go. It’s still a decent number of levels to earn, but it’s certainly doable.

How much XP is one level in Fortnite?

One level is 80,000 XP in Fortnite. You can see how far away you are from reaching the next level on the Passes page or track your progress directly on the OG Season Shop page if you want to see exactly how much more you need to unlock the item you’re after.

You need a total of 2,000,000 XP if you want to acquire everything in this collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How many levels do you need to get Renegade Raider in Fortnite?

Since you need 1.5 million XP to unlock the option to purchase Renegade Raider, you need nearly 20 levels to unlock the purchase option for her. You still have to pay 1,200 V-Bucks to add her to your collection once you unlock the ability to buy her by acquiring enough XP.

If you’re unsure how to get the XP you need, there are plenty of tasks you can tackle around the island. Story quests like Kendo’s Calling are a super easy way to quickly rack up tons of XP. You can also work on other tasks that grant XP like giving weapons to an Earth Sprite, finding the Giant Turtle, and investigating certain locations to learn about the return of magic.

