Fortnite’s Spooky Night event coming soon, according to international Twitter accounts

Fortnite’s annual Halloween celebration has finally kicked off, allowing players from around the world to celebrate with Fortnitemares. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games has added new skins and challenges to keep players engaged over the next two weeks. But now, it appears Epic is planning some kind of event called “Spooky Night,” set to begin on Oct. 22.

The announcement was first posted by the French Fortnite account, with the message attached translating to “Have no fear, Spooky Night is coming! Participants are ready. See you Saturday at 8.” With the announcement of participants, it seems this will likely be some kind of competition. It could be a tournament designed explicitly for this spooky time of year.

N'ayez pas peur, La Spooky Night arrive ! 👻

Les participants sont prêts ! Rendez vous Samedi à 20h 🕗

According to Fortnite content creator and competitor Nanass’ tweet from a few hours ago, it will be a competition between “streamers and YouTubers.” That tracks with the “participants” mentioned in the tweet from the French Fortnite account. Nanass might be one of the competitors taking part in the competition or heard about it in streamer circles if it turns out to be true.

Spooky Night c'est un tournoi entre streameur et youtubeur pour ceux qui se demande — Anas / Nanass (@Nanxss) October 19, 2022

If this does turn out to be a competition between streamers, it may work similarly to past Twitch Rivals competitions. Streamers from around the globe will likely group up and land into a series of matches in the game to prove who’s the ultimate champion of Fortnitemares 2022. Seeing streamers use the new tools from this event would be interesting to watch.

That being said, there’s been no official word from Epic about what this is, just the teasers posted by different international accounts. It looks like the event is currently scheduled for Oct. 22, but we likely won’t know for sure until Epic’s official announcement.