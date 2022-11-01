Fortnite’s Skywalker Week is bringing Han, Luke, and Leia to the game

Ahead of the v22.30 update, Fortnite was rumored to be getting three new characters in the same set, which many anticipated to be a collab. Given that Luke was previously leaked in the game’s files and a previous rumor said we should expect him to release around this time, it seemed likely. Now, players have been confirmed correct with the start of Skywalker Week later today.

Information about the upcoming week was shared online by different data miners at the start of the v22.30 downtime. This new mini-event will bring Luke, Leia, and Han Solo to the game, with a high-quality image and video showing the new skins in action, each reportedly available in the Item Shop after downtime. One data miner, iFireMonkey, even seems to have found the description for the event.

Skywalker Week in Fortnite Teaser Video:



Thanks @Luwwani for the video! pic.twitter.com/k9PJiHK5Sz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 1, 2022

According to the description, the event is set to bring back lightsabers, blaster rifles, and Storm Troopers. Darth Vader is also back, allowing players to defeat him and earn his special Mythic lightsaber.

There are new versions of the Junk Rift that seem to be affected by the Star Wars reality, as using one has a chance to drop Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder, which seems to be a new glider. Players can find Junk Rifts on the ground, regular Chests, and Imperial Chests

Fans are already reacting to the news of another Star Wars collab, with many correctly pointing out that Epic Games has been drawing a lot from Disney properties this year. With Darth Vader being part of the last Battle Pass and an enemy all last season, it seems that some players are a little burnt out on the Star Wars collabs.