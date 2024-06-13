Fortnite ‘We’re off to never-never land’ explained

The Fortnite servers are getting ready for the update v30.10, and the official Fortnite Status social media post left us with the message: “We’re off to never-never land!” Here’s what that means and what you can expect from the upcoming update.

Recommended Videos

“We’re off to never-never land” Fortnite Status message explained

We’re off! Image via Epic Games

“We’re off to never-never land,” posted by the Fortnite Status X account, references the song Enter Sandman by Metallica, who are the stars of the show in the Fortnite update v30.10. The update brings the collaboration previously mentioned in a leaked roadmap to life, and there’s plenty of Metallica-themed across multiple Fortnite modes.

One of the biggest events in this update is the Metallica concert titled Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. There are six different showtimes for this event on June 22 and 23. It promises to feature some gameplay elements, so clear your schedule and be prepared to jump into Fortnite for some classic songs.

Since it’s a musical update, you can expect Fortnite Festival to feature plenty of new content. Fortnite already revealed a new Festival Pass featuring all four members of the band as well as multiple emotes, sprays, Jam Tracks, and instruments. More items, including Puppet Master Metallica skins and the Enter Sandman Jam Track, are available exclusively through the shop if you want to pick them up.

Aside from Fortnite Festival, expect to see updates to LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and battle royale. The downtime for the update v30.10 starts at 3am CT. There are no estimates for the maintenance end, but usually, it lasts at least a couple of hours.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy