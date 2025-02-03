Fortnite players fight over the ugliest skins—is your favorite on the list?

Fortnite currently has over 2,200 outfits players can choose from, so, unsurprisingly, some of them are considered duds by many in the community. But what one might think of as an ugly skin may be another person’s favorite, according to the hot debate on Reddit.

First on the list in r/FortNiteBR are superhero skins, but we aren’t talking Spider-Man or Iron Man. No, the ugly skins mentioned more than a few times in this discussion are any skins in the Boundless set. These original Fortnite design superhero skins have endless customization options, but many players end up choosing a solid color with no added back bling. This is apparently to create a less conspicuous outfit, but as many have pointed out, they’re just kind of ugly. Part of the fun of Fortnite is the fact you can run around the island, killing enemies and driving cars as the most unhinged outfit combination you can create.

Solid color Boundless outfits are considered ugly by many players. Image via Epic Games

Speaking of unhinged, the handsome and glamorous Fabio Sparklemane was also high on a lot of players’ lists for ugliest skin. With his hooves that inexplicably turn into creepy little hands when he begins his built-in emote, the Flake Shake, and his wide “I have seen horror beyond your comprehension” eyes as he dances, it is easy to see why this may not be some people’s favorite. But to call him ugly does him a disservice. If his sequinned jacket, garish pink skin, and rainbow mane are the issue, then her has four other styles to choose from, including Golden Crunch or Flame-Roasted. It just goes to show that we can’t all agree on what could be considered ‘ugly’.

Ugly or fabulous? You decide! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reddit post was actually started by someone who posted three creature skins, including Bigfoot, Moisty Merman, and Stranger Things Demogorgon, but the Redditors were having none of it. One exclaimed, “I WILL HAVE NO BIGFOOT SLANDER!” while others disagreed heartily about the inclusion of Demogorgon. Moisty Merman had fewer supporters, but he is still some players’ favorite “ugly” skin. A lot of the replies pointed out that monsters like those three are not supposed to be pretty, the point is that they are horrifying to some degree.

Teef and Big Mouth were also named some of the ugliest skins in Fortnite, but again, that is kind of the point. They aren’t supposed to be anything but terrifying, although, to be honest, I think Teef is cute with his bulbous pink head and eyeless face. Big Mouth was added for Fortnitemares in Chapter Two and has clearly made his mark on the community as an ugly skin.

Is Teef your favorite skin? Image via Epic Games

Skins based on real people were mentioned frequently, especially YouTube stars and streamers like NickEh30, Mr. Beast, and Ninja. When the skins are meant to represent real people rather than cartoon characters, there is probably a bit of an uncanny valley situation. Travis Scott and Juice WRLD were also added to the list, but that was mainly because he was THE sweat skin after players received the skin for free.

Flytrap is one of the ugliest skins in the game, according to Reddit. Image via Epic Games

Strangely, the name that kept cropping up was one I had forgotten about until now. The “supervillain plant dude” Flytrap was released in 2018 as a legendary outfit with a complete set of flytrap-themed accessories. As a few players said, there is no way he is worth 2,000 V-Bucks. He is pretty hideous, with spiked detailing and a weird mohawk haircut, but for most players, it’s his red skin and creepy smirk that puts them off. When he was released, every player was given his grotesque loading screen, “I’ve hated him from the day I was forced to have his loading screen,” one Redditor said, “and it has stayed in the hidden section since the day the hidden section was introduced.”

