Fortnite leaks suggest free cosmetics may come in Chapter 4, season 2 without the battle pass

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is about to start, and leaks from renowned dataminer iFireMonkey already suggest players will be able to earn free cosmetics this season.

Thanks to a new system of weekly quests, all players, regardless if they own the battle pass or not, will be able to complete missions that will let them unlock cosmetics at no cost. It’s unclear at this time what the quests will be and when they will be available, and developer Epic Games has yet to confirm this information.

New quests have been added to the files with Chapter 4 – Season 2 relating to weekly free cosmetics earnable VIA some challenges.



These quests are made to be for everyone, even if you DON'T have the battle pass.



"quest_s24_weeklycosmetics_nobp_b04_q03" — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

At the time of writing, iFireMonkey hasn’t revealed what type of cosmetics will come as part of these weekly quests. In the past, Fortnite players were able to get character skins from special quests, like the Ace skin during the Most Wanted event, but they usually are restricted to seasonal events. Other items like gliders, back blings, and gun wraps could also be part of these quests since they are also cosmetic items.

Players could get free cosmetic quests for up to 12 weeks, with other leaks revealing the end date of Chapter Four, season two is set for June 4.

Other Fortnite Chapter Four, season two leaks

Fortnite players have also seen leaks of the upcoming collaboration with the anime series Attack on Titan, with the Eren Yeager skin found in the game files by leakers HYPEX and Shiina. A new vehicle could also be coming this season, resembling a street racing bike.