The year is coming to an end, and if you want to know how many hours you’ve spent chasing victory royales in Fortnite or just messing around with your friends like me, you can check your Fortnite Wrapped 2024, which recaps your year-long battle royale journey.

Fortnite Wrapped 2024 primarily focuses on all the seasons of Chapter Five starting from season one, which was themed Underground, to the latest small Chapter Two Remix season, which ended with an explosive live event. The ongoing season one of Chapter Six will be counted in next year’s Wrapped.

Here’s everything that you need to know about getting your Fortnite Wrapped 2024.

How to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024?

Never back down, never what? Screenshot by Dot Esports SypherPK has been grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports Those levels are very high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024, you need to navigate your way to the Fortnite.gg website and click on the 2024 Wrapped tab on the top of your screen. After reaching the site, you need to follow these steps to get your personalized Fortnite wrapped:

Select the platform: If you play Fortnite on PC, choose the Epic Games Store icon to choose your platform and put your name down. If you’re on Xbox, enter your gamertag and choose the Xbox symbol. Lastly, if you’re on PlayStation, then you need to enter your PlayStation ID.

If you play Fortnite on PC, choose the Epic Games Store icon to choose your platform and put your name down. If you’re on Xbox, enter your gamertag and choose the Xbox symbol. Lastly, if you’re on PlayStation, then you need to enter your PlayStation ID. Enter your ID: After selecting your platform, enter your Fortnite name. It is not case-sensitive, but it is space-sensitive, so make sure that you put the right ID and click on search to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024.

Your Fortnite Wrapped 2024 will include the number of matches that you played this year, and how many victory royales you managed to secure. It doesn’t tell you the number of crowned victory royales that you got, but it will give you the total number of eliminations that you got in the year and how many hours you invested in the free-to-play battle royale. I’m getting a reality check from my Fortnite Wrapped 2024 with around 15 wins, most of which came during the Marvel season of Absolute Doom.

Apart from these stats, your recap also gives you a detailed breakdown of the playtime and levels that you reached in all the seasons of Chapter Four, which helps you pick a favorite season of the chapter for you. Personally, my favorite was the Absolute Doom season when I grinded a ton with the Mythic weapons and I had a really fun time with the weapon pool.

You can also look up the Wrapped of other prominent Fortnite streamers like SypherPK, Nick Eh 30, Typical Gamer, and many others to compare your stats. Keep in mind that players can hide their stats publicly, so you might not be able to see the stats for many streamers and professional players through the website.

How to hide showing your Fortnite Wrapped 2024

Hide your data from going public! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you didn’t play much Fortnite this year and simply don’t want your friend to call you out on your stats, then you can stop that from happening. To hide showing your Fortnite Wrapped 2024 on the website, simply log into the game and make your way to settings.

After reaching the settings, go to the last option of Account and Privacy. Now, you can scroll down to find the Public Game Stats option and turn it off. Some streamers and esports players use this option to hide their profile data and keep their matches private.

