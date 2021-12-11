Fortnite ‘investigating’ issues with logins, matchmaking, and connectivity

Epic Games is “investigating” issues with “logins, matchmaking, parties and players getting removed from games” in Fortnite, according to an official tweet. Developers also disabled Spider-Man’s new web-shooters from the game while they look for a solution.

The game servers went down earlier today after the introduction of Spider-Man’s Web-shooters in the game. According to the Epic Games’ website, many services such as login, matchmaking, and the Item Shop are down. Developers disabled the item temporarily while they look for a solution.

We are investigating issues affecting logins, matchmaking, parties and players getting removed from games.



We will update you when the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/WeJ29rj502 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 11, 2021

The latest update on Epic’s official status page, at 9:45am CT, said that the team was “continuing to investigate” the issue.

This story is developing.