Fortnite is getting ready to close another chapter. The current iteration of Fortnite, Chapter three, season four, is set to conclude on Dec. 3, 2022, and the future holds more than just a new season for the fans.

The fourth season of Chapter three will mark the end of a journey as players will embark on a new one in the form of Chapter four in December. Since Epic Games doesn’t share many details until a new chapter/season arrives, Fortnite leakers become the best source of information, showcasing to fans what’s waiting for them in upcoming patches.

What is the start date of Fortnite Chapter four, season one?

Fortnite Chapter four, season one, is planned to start on Dec. 5, 2022, after the Fracture event concludes.

The Fracture is the finale event for Chapter three, and it’ll kick off on Dec. 3, 2022.

Will there be a new map in Fortnite Chapter four?

Yes, Fortnite’s fourth chapter will arrive with a new map that will feature the core characteristics of the upcoming chapter while spicing up the map.

So many people are speculating that next season could be Chapter 4, which is backed up by that "Asteria" map leak, the storyline *probably* approaching its end, and the BIG similarities between this season & Ch2S8. What do y'all think? 😳 pic.twitter.com/2g0qeUuaBk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 19, 2022

Given the hectic nature of Fortnite, map changes commonly occur in every seasonal patch. Seeing new and returning landmarks can be a breath of fresh air for the fans, especially when they’re combined with new mechanics.

New mechanics in Fortnite Chapter four: Rideable flying animals, FPS mode, and motorcycles

Starting with Fortnite Chapter four, Epic is planning to add Rideable flying animals, a first-person mode, and motorcycles into the game.

We have 5 MAJOR leaked things that will most likely release in Fortnite's Chapter 4 this December 3rd, or throughout Season 1 🔥



– Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)

– New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)

– Rideable flying animals

– First person mode

– Motorcycles pic.twitter.com/LmUX15yaKL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 13, 2022

Rideable flying animals and motorcycles will surely increase the pace of the game, while the FPS mode can offer a completely different gaming experience when it’s combined with the Zero Build mode.

In addition to new in-game mechanics, Fortnite’s creative mode is also getting revamped with Creative 2.0. Powered by Unreal Editor, creators will have more freedom while creating maps as they’ll have more tools to work with.

Will there be new skins in Fortnite Chapter four?

It wouldn’t be a new chapter or a season if Epic didn’t add new skins to Fortnite as a part of the huge update. Coming into the fourth chapter, leakers also found a new cosmetics type in the files that were tagged as “Apparel.”

Considering Fortnite had collaborations with brands like Moncler and Balenciaga, the new cosmetics type might indicate upcoming partnerships.