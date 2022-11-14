This is going to be one for the history books.

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now thanks to the constant flow of new content and lore to keep players going. There have been rumors for months about there being a new Chapter starting next season, but few believed it since the last two chapters lasted for at least two years.

Now it appears Epic is changing that formula for Chapter Four.

According to an announcement made at the FNCS Invitational in Raleigh, the Chapter Three finale event, Fractured, will start on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Players will likely be able to view the event once while it’s live, the same as the past event Collision. After that, the game will likely be down for a longer period of time while Epic works on the servers and game changes.

Chapter Three will officially be the shortest in the game’s history so far and may mark a new trend of yearly chapters. These will likely allow Epic to plan more compact stories that don’t rely on years of information to understand. Players will be able to join in at any time of year without worrying about being too far behind to understand what’s happening.

The Fractured event will likely involve the Paradigm, played by Brie Larson, coming back from her home world with a way to fight off the Chrome. In the last few months, Chrome has devoured the island, slowly transforming everything it touches into the same metal liquid.

With the Chapter ending in less than a month, one has to wonder if the Chrome will finally take the Fortnite island and if the game will see another huge change.