Epic investigating glitch that's deactivating Fortnite accounts

Fortnite players started reporting today that they were locked out of their accounts after they were asked to input their birthday.

A post on the FortniteBR subreddit showed a picture of a Fortnite player attempting to enter their birthday on PC. But an error code appeared, alerting them that their account doesn’t meet the required permissions.

People's accounts are getting deleted because of getting birthdays wrong…? Please, can someone explain?!

When a player incorrectly enters their birthday, a glitch appears under a code with “account:public:account:minorExpected UPDATE” and says that the account can’t be used without the updated permissions.

The prompt is reportedly glitched and won’t allow any players to enter their correct birthday, according to Fortnite data miner FireMonkey.

FireMonkey * Fortnite Intel 🎄 on Twitter A follow of mine by the name of @Nevada4k actually recieved the Age Gate popup prompt, here is what it looks like. It also appears as if it’s glitched and no matter what you put it won’t work.

Epic Games has issued a statement through the FortniteStatus Twitter account, however, letting the community know that the team is well aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Fortnite Status on Twitter We’re investigating reports of players experiencing login issues and believe they may have received unintended error messages. Please note we will not delete impacted player accounts during this time and will provide an update as soon as possible when this is resolved.

We’ll keep you updated when Epic either fixes the glitch or implements a workaround so players will no longer be locked out of their Fortnite accounts.