Epic investigating glitch that's deactivating Fortnite accounts

Fortnite players started reporting today that they were locked out of their accounts after they were asked to input their birthday.
A post on the FortniteBR subreddit showed a picture of a Fortnite player attempting to enter their birthday on PC. But an error code appeared, alerting them that their account doesn’t meet the required permissions.
When a player incorrectly enters their birthday, a glitch appears under a code with “account:public:account:minorExpected UPDATE” and says that the account can’t be used without the updated permissions.
The prompt is reportedly glitched and won’t allow any players to enter their correct birthday, according to Fortnite data miner FireMonkey.
Epic Games has issued a statement through the FortniteStatus Twitter account, however, letting the community know that the team is well aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
We’ll keep you updated when Epic either fixes the glitch or implements a workaround so players will no longer be locked out of their Fortnite accounts.