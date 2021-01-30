Do you need a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Fortnite? | Dot Esports

Fortnite is one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games in the world, and thousands of players enjoy the title daily. The game is available for free on most consoles, and players just need an internet connection to join the fun.

But there is some confusion for console players who typically need an Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus subscription to play online. There is good news for players on both consoles as neither require a subscription to play Fortnite.

PlayStation players have always been able to play Fortnite without a PS Plus subscription as free-to-play games do not require the premium option. This is excellent for casual players who don't want to commit to a subscription and play only occasionally.

Xbox Live players can also enjoy Fortnite without an Xbox Live subscription, But this was not always the case. Microsoft recently allowed free-to-play games to be played without an Xbox Live subscription, which is big news for Xbox owners.

Players who only play Fortnite and other free-to-play games can now cancel their Xbox Live subscription as it is no longer needed.

Fortnite is also free on PC and the Nintendo Switch, so players on all consoles and platforms can enjoy the game without purchasing a subscription. Fortnite offers dozens of premium in-game cosmetic items, however, so be careful when navigating the shop menu.