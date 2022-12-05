Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?

Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot.

Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.

Games aren’t typically made with the feature available, which is disappointing if you’ve got a friend over without a game to play.

But, did Fortnite buck the modern trend of no split-screen gaming?

Does Fortnite have split-screen in Chapter 4?

Image via Epic Games

For you PC players, there’s bad news. There’s no split-screen feature on PC, meaning you’ll have to buy another brick to drop in with your friends.

Suppose you’re one of the lucky few who own a console, prepare yourself to dust off the spare controller and fluff your couch cushions. Call a friend, because you’re about to game in the same room: you are definitely able to play split-screen matches on Fortnite in the newest Chapter, just like in past Chapters.

To play split-screen on Fortnite, you’ll have to:

Hop into the main menu

Make sure you’re on the main user’s Fortnite account

Find yourself a second controller and turn it on

As soon as it’s on, look to the bottom of your screens and tap the button it says to log Player Two in with (Y or Triangle)

Your second player will appear and you’re ready to hit up the Battle Bus

It’s as simple as that. You’ll be able to play all types of modes, excluding solo battle royale. The feature was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 and has been removed a few times for patches since its release.

Your screen will be cut in half, so hopefully, it doesn’t ruin your ability to spot players.