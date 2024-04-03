Category:
Fortnite

What are the Best Fortnite Deathrun map codes for Creative mode

Grind for XP with these fun runs.
Image of Christian Harrison
Christian Harrison
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 05:37 am
Image via Epic Games

Ever since Fortnite began allowing players to earn experience in the game’s creative mode, more and more have been logging on to take advantage of the opportunity. One of the most popular creative modes in Fortnite Creative is the Deathrun category, where players try to get to the end of a level of increasing challenges.

Recommended Videos

These levels are the easiest way for players to earn the most experience because they don’t require gunplay knowledge. Most levels reward the player just for playing for a certain amount of time and getting to specific milestones.

To join a specific fun run, you’ll need to launch Fortnite and go to the mode selection screen. Once there, switch to the “Island Code” tab and enter the code of the fun run in which you’d like to participate. After that, the mode you want to join should pop up, where you can choose to load into the game immediately.

Best Fortnite Deathrun map codes for Creative mode

Toxic Deathrun

Image via @HiagoBD on Twitter

Island Code: 8124-1560-5578

This is currently one of Epic’s Picks for the top Creative levels in Fortnite. In this deathrun, players will have to work through a few toxic clouds to progress to the next level. Each of the 10 levels has an experience prize players can collect at the end.

Parkour Fun Run

Screenshot via Epic Games

Island Code: 1387-7831-4752

This colorful run game is currently the top third most popular game in Fortnite Creative. Players from across the world are jumping in to try and reach the final level of 500. Players hungry for experience will be happy with the large amount in this level.

500 Level Parkour

A woman in a yellow baseball cap, a fish man is falling in the background
Image via Kinoah 2 in Fortnite

This unique map provides plenty of new opportunities to earn experience and have fun on the obstacle course. Players will get experience for every level they complete as well as when they finish 25 levels. There are also many secret rooms for the player to find and earn additional experience.

Honorable Mentions

Below are some of the best fun runs in Fortnite for May 2022.

  • 100 Level Default Deathrun – 4056-1695-2605
  • 21 Level Skyline Run – 3759-6687-0977
  • Spy Games Deathrun – 6302-2233-2728
  • Ghost Train Deathrun – 2374-3274-1094
  • More Wacky Ways To Die – 9650-8149-3607
  • Tumble Lads – 5361-9496-2479
  • Fishstick’s Adventure Deathrun – 0268-5437-7911
  • The 1 Minute Deathrun – 3009-5833-7847
  • Storm Runners – 3632-0591-6558
  • Rainbow Fun Run Deathrun – 4493-1357-2023
  • Jesgran’s Deathrun 2.0 – 1103-0256-3362
  • The Void – 7373-1875-6620
  • Dread Pirate Jonesy’s Deathrun – 4948-4770-3389
  • Boro’s Mixed Level Deathrun – 4073-8000-3287
  • Sasuke (AKA Ninja Warrior) Deathrun – 9547-6268-3056

Fortnite is constantly updated with new Fun Runs and deathruns by the wider creative community. These levels are great for earning experience and challenging the precision of your movement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Fortnite edit course codes
<img src=''>
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Best Fortnite edit course codes
Christian Harrison Christian Harrison Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best Fortnite aim training map codes
<img src='Image showing three fortnite characters holding lightsabers.'>
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Best Fortnite aim training map codes
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Apr 3, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
<img src='A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.'>
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Fortnite edit course codes
<img src=''>
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Best Fortnite edit course codes
Christian Harrison Christian Harrison Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best Fortnite aim training map codes
<img src='Image showing three fortnite characters holding lightsabers.'>
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Best Fortnite aim training map codes
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Apr 3, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
<img src='A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.'>
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 3, 2024
Author
Christian Harrison
Christian is a freelance writer of five years who's been with Dot Esports for over 15 months covering Fortnite, general gaming, and news. Some of his favorite games include Yakuza 0, The Witcher III, Kingdom Hearts 2, and Inscryption.