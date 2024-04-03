What are the Best Fortnite Deathrun map codes for Creative mode

Ever since Fortnite began allowing players to earn experience in the game’s creative mode, more and more have been logging on to take advantage of the opportunity. One of the most popular creative modes in Fortnite Creative is the Deathrun category, where players try to get to the end of a level of increasing challenges.

These levels are the easiest way for players to earn the most experience because they don’t require gunplay knowledge. Most levels reward the player just for playing for a certain amount of time and getting to specific milestones.

To join a specific fun run, you’ll need to launch Fortnite and go to the mode selection screen. Once there, switch to the “Island Code” tab and enter the code of the fun run in which you’d like to participate. After that, the mode you want to join should pop up, where you can choose to load into the game immediately.

Best Fortnite Deathrun map codes for Creative mode

Toxic Deathrun

Image via @HiagoBD on Twitter

Island Code: 8124-1560-5578

This is currently one of Epic’s Picks for the top Creative levels in Fortnite. In this deathrun, players will have to work through a few toxic clouds to progress to the next level. Each of the 10 levels has an experience prize players can collect at the end.

Parkour Fun Run

Screenshot via Epic Games

Island Code: 1387-7831-4752

This colorful run game is currently the top third most popular game in Fortnite Creative. Players from across the world are jumping in to try and reach the final level of 500. Players hungry for experience will be happy with the large amount in this level.

500 Level Parkour

Image via Kinoah 2 in Fortnite

This unique map provides plenty of new opportunities to earn experience and have fun on the obstacle course. Players will get experience for every level they complete as well as when they finish 25 levels. There are also many secret rooms for the player to find and earn additional experience.

Honorable Mentions

Below are some of the best fun runs in Fortnite for May 2022.

100 Level Default Deathrun – 4056-1695-2605

21 Level Skyline Run – 3759-6687-0977

Spy Games Deathrun – 6302-2233-2728

Ghost Train Deathrun – 2374-3274-1094

More Wacky Ways To Die – 9650-8149-3607

Tumble Lads – 5361-9496-2479

Fishstick’s Adventure Deathrun – 0268-5437-7911

The 1 Minute Deathrun – 3009-5833-7847

Storm Runners – 3632-0591-6558

Rainbow Fun Run Deathrun – 4493-1357-2023

Jesgran’s Deathrun 2.0 – 1103-0256-3362

The Void – 7373-1875-6620

Dread Pirate Jonesy’s Deathrun – 4948-4770-3389

Boro’s Mixed Level Deathrun – 4073-8000-3287

Sasuke (AKA Ninja Warrior) Deathrun – 9547-6268-3056

Fortnite is constantly updated with new Fun Runs and deathruns by the wider creative community. These levels are great for earning experience and challenging the precision of your movement.

