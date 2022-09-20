All vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite: Paradise is the latest Fortnite season that reshaped the island, shook up the current meta with new and unvaulted weapons, and plated the mysterious yet dangerous substance of Chrome on the island. With the release of Chapter three, season four, we’ve also seen the rise of new game mechanics like Chrome weapon evolving and D-Launchers, and dizzying fresh locations like Cloudy Condos that easily give you the edge in the heat of the moment.

The new Fortnite season also modernized the vault system that previously only required you to stand idle to unlock the vault. Now, you first need to find vault keys, then, and only then, can you head to the vault and get your sweet prize. Although you now need keys and vaults become more challenging to track down, there are also now high and low-security vaults. While you need only one key to unlock low-security vaults, high-security vaults demand two keys. Still, Epic Games jazzed up the loot table, making it worth the trouble.

To skip the step where you mindlessly roam the island in a desperate search for more loot and vaults, we’ve reexplored the island, discovered the latest vault locations, and put together this guide to help you.

High and low-security vaults

As we already mentioned, it’s mandatory to get your hands on a vault key to unlock it now. To make this quest more demanding, devs introduced high and low-security vaults that vary in the number of keys necessary to unlock the vault and the amount of loot. Since low-security vaults give lesser loot, you’ll need only one vault key. On the other hand, high-security vaults which are packed with high-quality loot demand you find two keys.

Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter three, season four

Screengrab via Epic Games

Expectedly, vaults are scattered across the island in hidden and hardly approachable locations to make the challenge more interesting. There are 15 vault locations in total on the island, with 11 being low-security vaults, and only four being high-security vaults.

Here’s the list of low-security vaults that need one key to open:

Northwest of Logjam Junction

Rave Cave

West of Rave Cave

West of Greasy Grove

Southwest of Tilted Towers

West of Coney Crossroads

Northeast of Lustrous Lagoon

Small island north of Fort Jonesy

North of Rocky Reels

Near Chonkers Speedway

South of Cloudy Condos

Here’s the list of high-security vaults that need two keys to open: