Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.

Two weapons have been affected by the Chrome on the island, creating the EvoChrome Shotgun and the EvoChrome Burst Rifle. Both weapons allow the player to level up the rarity by dealing damage with the weapon. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite.

How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

To find an EvoChrome Burst Rifle, players should look around the currently Chromed areas of the map. In those locations, there’s a higher chance of the weapon spawning as floor loot and in the new Chrome Chests. To level up the EvoChrome Burst Rifle, players will need to deal damage with the weapon until it changes rarity.

You can tell how far along a weapon is in changing rarity based on the blue bar under the item in your inventory. Once the blue bar has made it all the way across, the weapon will go up in rarity. However, getting an EvoChrome Burst Rifle from Common to Mythic rarity will take you a while, but it is definitely possible thanks to this new mechanic.

For the EvoChrome weapon leveling up mission, your best bet is to use the Burst Rifle since it can deal decent damage from close-up and far away.