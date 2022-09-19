All D-Launcher locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is here, introducing lots of new content to explore in the game. From the Chrome Splash to new NPCs, the latest season will be a breath of fresh air for existing and returning Fortnite fans.

Players will try to make the best of the unvaulted items as they land on the map. If you’re looking to rack up wins, you’ll also need to consider all the available mobility tools. Chapter Three, season four added the D-Launcher to Fortnite, which will make rotating around the eastern side of the map easier.

The D-Launcher is a mobility item in Fortnite, and there is a handful of them on the map. When you step into a D-Launcher, you’ll immediately leap forward with great speed and take no fall damage while landing.

Where are all the D-Launchers in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four?

The D-Launchers in Cloudy Condos – Screengrab via Epic Games The D-Launchers in Fort Jonesy and Shimmering Shrine – Screengrab via Epic Games The D-Launchers in Herald’s Sanctum – Screengrab via Epic Games The D-Launchers in Lustrous Lagoon – Screengrab via Epic Games The D-Launchers in Rave Cave – Screengrab via Epic Games

The majority of D-Launchers are located on the eastern side of the Fortnite map. There are eight D-Launchers in Cloudy Condos, three in Shimmering Shrine, four in Fort Jonesy, three in Herald’s Sanctum, three in Lustrous Lagoon, and one in Rave Cave.

While these new launchpads will increase the pace of the early game, they can also be game-changing during late-game fights. Before using a D-Launcher, you should decide on the direction that you’d like to go. Considering the D-Launcher will send you flying toward where you’re facing, you won’t have time to second guess your decision.