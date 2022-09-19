This new throwable item can be used in more than one way.

Fortnite Chapter three, season four, the latest update of the world-famous battle royale game, introduced a variety of new features to Fortnite like new points of interest on the map, new weapons, and new items.

One of the new items in Fortnite Chapter three, season four is the Chrome Splash, a throwable item that you can use to outplay your opponents and complete specific challenges. One of the ways to use the Chrome Splash is to throw it next to your character to transform into a blob, which will give your character a temporary speed boost, an ability to dash, and immunity to fire and fall damage.

You can also throw the Chrome Splash into a teammate to give them the said boosts or throw the Chrome Splash onto a wall. When you use it on a wall, it will become penetrable, which allows you to move through walls. This technique is great to dodge opponents’ attacks or doing an unexpected attack of your own.

To start using the Chrome Splash, though, you’ll need to get it in Fortnite Chapter three, season four.

Where to find Chrome Splash in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

The Chrome Splash is found as ground loot in Fortnite. You’ll see the Chrome Splash on the ground or in chests that you come across and open. It’s more likely that you’ll find the Chrome Splash in the chrome chests that were recently added than in other chests.

You can also get Chrome Splash after you destroy chrome objects using their Pickaxe. The chrome objects can be found in chrome-themed areas of Fortnite, such as Herald’s Sanctum, Lustrous Lagoon, and Shimmering Shrine.