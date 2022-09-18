All new and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

The Chrome has even taken over some of our weapons.

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out there, consistently providing new challenges to players with content updates and changes. As players adapt, Epic Games is also known to switch up the weapons they have access to. And now, with the start of Chapter Three, season four, Epic has changed the loot pool once again.

As Chrome takes over the island, players will have to learn how to fight using the liquid metal to their advantage. This will mean being comfortable with the new Chrome-infused weapons as well since there are a few new additions that feature it.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

All of the new weapons this season feature the Chrome in some form, either using it as a throwable or finding guns that have been affected by the material.

EvoChrome Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

This weapon dealt some serious damage from close-up even before it was dipped in Chrome. Players will be able to find this item in Chrome Chests around the island.

EvoChrome Burst Rifle

Image via Epic Games

This rifle will deal damage with shots in quick succession while still allowing you to maintain control of the Chrome-dipped weapon. Like the shotgun, this weapon can also be found in Chrome Chests around the island.

Chrome Splash

Image via Epic Games

This weapon allows the player to turn themselves into Chrome for a limited time, with sprinting causing the player to devolve into blob form. It can likely also be found in different Chrome Chests.

All unvaulted weapons for Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

A major addition this season is that all Sniper Rifles have had their damage increased, now allowing players to one-shot opponents again with headshots. On top of this, most sniper rifle weapons have had their damage increased considerably to make them more powerful in the field.

While there is the addition of Chrome weapons to Fortnite, there are also a number of returning weapons that players will have access to in Chapter Three, season four. These existing and unvaulted weapons include:

Sidearm Pistol

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Ranger Assault Rifle

DMR

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker (Exotic)

The Dub (Exotic)

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic)

Boogie Bomb

Shockwave Grenade

With the downtime likely ending sometime in the next few hours, it won’t be long before players will be able to get their hands on these weapons for themselves.