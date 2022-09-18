Where to find Keys in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, drawing in millions of players every month. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games is constantly adding new content to keep players engaged.

As with every new season, Epic has added a lot of content to Fortnite in Chapter Three, season four. The latest season changes the way vaults work, with players instead having to find Keys on the island.

Players will now be able to unlock vaults using special keys they can find as loot, according to Epic’s official blog post. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Keys in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

How to find Keys in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

You’ll likely be able to find keys in Chests and on the ground as floor loot. This means that players should just play the game like normal and, eventually, they’ll come across one of the new Keys. Part of the appeal of this new system is that players no longer need to have a buddy to unlock vaults. Instead, players just need to search the map for a new resource.

The number of vaults on the map will likely dictate the number of keys that are available. If there are a lot of vaults, then it might not be so hard to find a key. If there are fewer, you may be hard-pressed to find one each game. Either way, it’s a great new resource that allows players to take advantage of the loot in the game, even if they’re by themselves.