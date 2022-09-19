Who knows if lifting these POIs will be enough to stop the Chrome from taking over.

Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.

The Cloudy Condos are now lifted above the map, joining Driftwood and No Sweat Insurance in their endeavor in the clouds. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

Like other locations on the east side of the island, Cloudy Condos has seen Chrome spread to it. To prevent everything from being changed, the citizens in the Condos have lifted their homes above the ground where Chrome can’t reach them. Whether or not they’re truly safe will have to be seen in the coming weeks and months.

Players who want to reach Cloudy Condos will need to use the D-Launchers, which work as jump pads, boosting players to new heights. These are circular launch pads that look similar to the ones that were covered in spray paint last season. Players can find them on yellow platforms near raised areas at Cloudy Condos.

As Chrome spreads across the island, it’s likely we’ll see it take over more and more POIs. It could be that No Sweat Insurance may help other buildings around the map lift themselves above the encroaching Chrome threat.