Each Fortnite season comes with its own unique battle pass. Throughout a season’s duration, most players will try their best to max out their battle passes by completing weekly challenges that reward them with XP.

In addition to the weekly challenges, Epic Games also adds various other quests to the game to increase the sources of XP in a Fortnite season, making it easier for players to unlock all the rewards in their battle pass.

Shadow of Phantasm challenges are one of the more recent additions to Fortnite, and they’ll only be available in the game until Sept. 7.

How to complete all Shadow of Phantasm quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Collect a Suppressed SMG and a Suppressed AR in the same match (0/2) – Reward: 12,000 XP

12,000 XP Remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds (0/1) – Reward: 12,000 XP Players will need to use a Shadow Bomb once and remain invisible for 10 seconds without breaking their shroud to complete this challenge.

12,000 XP Use a Shield Bubble in four different matches (0/4) – Reward: 12,000 XP

12,000 XP Deal damage to opponents with a suppressed SMG, AR, or Shadow Tracker (0/500) – Reward: 12,000 XP

The challenges are rather self-explanatory. Players will need to find the unvaulted weapons—a Shield Bubble, Shadow Bombs, a Suppressed SMG, and Suppressed AR—to complete all of the challenges.

Where to find Shield Bubble, Shadow Bombs, Suppressed SMG, and Suppressed AR in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Shield Bubble, Shadow Bombs, the Suppressed SMG, and Suppressed AR can be found inside loot chests and as ground loot in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three. In most matches, players should be able to find a few of these items after completing their early-game loot route.