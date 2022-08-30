Fortnite unvaults silent weapons for Shadow of Phantasm week

Every so often, especially as each season of the game nears its end, Fortnite will host special weeks that put a focus on a type of weapon or other items in the game. Now, Fortnite has ended its Dragon Ball event and started the Shadow of Phantasm week that will last until 8am CT on Wednesday, Sept. 7. With this new theme week, a handful of weapons and consumables have been unvaulted.

As shared in Fortnite‘s official patch notes, the Shadow of Phantasm week will bring back the Suppressed Assault Rifle, the Suppressed SMG, the Shadow Bomb, and the Shield Bubble. These weapons all share the same theme of being silent, but deadly. In addition to the weapons, players will be able to complete quests that will give a good experience boost before the end of the season.

The Shadow of Phantasm quests include:

Collect a Suppressed SMG and a Suppressed AR in the same match: 12,000 XP

Remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds: 12,000 XP

Use a Shield Bubble in four different matches: 12,000 XP

Stage one of five – Deal 500 damage to opponents with a suppressed SMG, AR, or Shadow Tracker: 12,000 XP

Players will be able to Suppressed Assault Rifles and Suppressed SMGs on the ground and in chests, while the Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles can be found on the ground, in chests, and in Supply Drops. Knowing this, players can search some of the bigger POIs like Tilted Towers or Rave Cave and find at least one or two of these weapons for the quests.