How to complete weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

After a long season of war in Fortnite, players are enjoying the relaxing atmosphere on the island as part of Chapter Three, season three, Vibin’. While this season has raised the amount of experience players need per battle pass level, there will be plenty of opportunities to earn XP through the weekly challenges and other quests.

In the coming weeks, players can expect to get weekly quest updates every Thursday at 8am CT until the end of the season. Each of these quests provides 15,000 experience, with the game giving more based on how many of the quests you complete.

Fortnite Chapter Three, season three weekly quests

Week Zero

These quests started when the new season opened on Sunday, June 5. They served as an intro to some of the new features and weapons of season three.

Collect a Hammer Assault Rifle and a Two-Shot Shotgun in a one match

Interact with Sunbird or Moonhawk and then Rustler in one match

Jump on a Wolf or Boar’s back in two different matches

Plant or Summon Reality Saplings by using three different Reality Seeds

Survive 10 Storm Phases in total

Travel 2,000 meters in a Baller from Rave Cave

Visit Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave

As this season gets moving, fans are likely to see plenty more quests for battle pass XP. Even though everything seems fine on the island, for now, there may be another force watching from just beyond the Zero Point. Players should enjoy this peaceful season before the next tragedy inevitably strikes the island.