Where to find all unvaulted weapons in Fortnite during Shadow of Phantasm Week

When Fortnite gets ready to end another season of the battle royale, it will feature certain Wild Weeks that allow players to get some much-needed experience. These themed weeks usually include different weapons or other items being unvaulted so players can have a little extra fun and variety while Epic Games prepares for the next season.

During Phantasm Week, players will have access to suppressed rifles and SMGs, as well as Shield Bubbles and Shadow Bombs. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find all the unvaulted weapons during Fortnite‘s Phantasm Week.

Where to find all unvaulted weapons during Phantasm Week

Epic posted where all the new weapons will spawn in the patch notes for the v21.50 update. Suppressed Assult Rifles and Suppressed SMGs can be found as ground loot and in chests, according to the blog post. The Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles can be found on the ground, in chests, and in supply drops.

Players who need these items should look in some of the bigger POIs like Tilted Towers or Rave Cave. Anywhere that has a high concentration of chest and ground spawns will offer the best chance of finding these items. Since it’s a Wild Week, the chances of these items spawning are higher than others, so you should be able to at least find one or two during a match.

Fortnite players will have until Sept. 7 to find these weapons and complete the Phantasm Week quests before the next Wild Week begins.