All Fortnite Chapter 3, season one, week 12 seasonal quests

Week ten of Fortnite Chapter Three, season one is still underway but seasonal quests for weeks 11 and 12 have already been found by data-miners and shared with the community.

Completing seasonal quests is a great way to speed up the process of maxing out the battle pass, since completing them rewards players with a total of 225,000 XP. From level six onwards, each tier requires 75,000 XP, which means players are granted three battle pass levels upon completing the missions.

While these quests won’t go live for a couple of weeks, they’re worth taking a look at so you can start planning your strategy and get them done quickly once they’re out. The Week 12 challenges also hint towards a new item, Drake’s Map, which will likely be part of the Uncharted content that drops on Feb. 17.

Here are all the challenges in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, week 12.

Challenges Reward Gain shield at Butter Barn (0/50) 25,000 XP Collect treasure using Drake’s Map (0/1) 25,000 XP Visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a Motorboat (0/1) 25,000 XP Destroy objects in Covert Cavern (0/25) 25,000 XP Damage opponents with explosives (0/100) 25,000 XP Destroy gas pumps (0/4) 25,000 XP Use Spider-Man’s Bouncers to catch a zipline (0/1) 25,000 XP Destroy Slurp barrels (0/5) 25,000 XP Survive Storm circle (0/5) 25,000 XP

To make completing these quests even easier, check out our articles for the locations of gas pumps, as well as where to find Pawntoon and Butter Barn landmarks.