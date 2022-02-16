All gas station and gas pump locations in Fortnite Chapter three, season one

You're going to need gas if you're boosting around Fortnite Island, and here's how to find some.

In earlier days of Fortnite, vehicles like Golf Carts and Quadcrashers could be driven as long as players pleased, without having to be refueled. With the introduction of driveable cars in Chapter two, gas stations around the map were no longer just a cosmetic feature but actually served a purpose for Fortnite players.

By now players are used to having to fill up their fuel tanks before embarking on a journey through the Fortnite island. With a number of gas stations scattered around the map, it’s easy to plan a route where you won’t be left on the side of the road with an empty tank.

Gas stations are often found on the main roads or towns like Greasy Grove and Tilted Towers, so those are your safest bet when you’re in need of a top-up. If you don’t want to risk it, you can always just memorize the list of places where gas stations can be found.

Here are all gas station and gas pump locations in Fortnite Chapter Three.

Image via Epic Games

Gas station locations

Sleepy Sound

Coney Crossroads

Condo Canyon

Greasy Grove

South side of Tilted Towers

West of Logjam Lumberyard

East of The Daily Bugle

East of The Joneses

On the road between Rocky Reels and Sanctuary

Southwest of Rocky Reels

West of Camp Cuddle

East of Covert Cavern

Gas pump locations

North of Loot Lake

Island east of The Daily Bugle

Chonker’s Speedway

How to add fuel to a vehicle in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a gas station, drive your vehicle next to the gas pump (don’t bump into it though, it might explode) and interact with it to pick up the pump. Next, aim at your vehicle and hold down your primary fire button—you should see the fuel percentage go up. Fill up your tank and you’re ready to get back on the road.

Image via Epic Games

Gas cans are another way to add fuel in Fortnite. They work in a similar way to gas pumps, and can be found from various locations around the map. Gas cans can also be picked up and stored in the player’s inventory.