Where to find the Pawntoon landmark location in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

In Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, Epic Games has introduced some new objectives that can be found around the map.

Some of them are pivotal in completing your weekly quests, while others grant you valuable loot that you can use to defeat your opponents.

One of them is Pawntoon, which has been reintroduced to Fortnite. It’s a small boat that carries a couple of different chests that include useful items inside. Getting these items early will enormously improve your chances of winning fights. But there’s currently no exact location for Pawntoon.

The boat can spawn literally anywhere in the ocean surrounding the map, meaning it’s impossible to point to an exact location. It should be pretty easy to spot all the way from the battle bus, though. It’s crucial for you to keep your eyes open when you start a match. Try to locate the boat as soon as possible.

It’s also important to remember that other players should be aware of Pawntoon’s valuable stash, so watch out for them when you approach it. You may have to fight through your opponents to get your hands on the items stashed inside.