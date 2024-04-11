All Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite and how to get them

Fornite and Coachella collaborations seem to have become an annual tradition, as the 2024 installment is the third instance of this crossover. As usual, there are some epic exclusive items you can collect, including a few new skins.

Coachella’s Fortnite collaborations are pretty exclusive and don’t return very often, which means you need to be prepared to grab them while you can if you want these items in your collection. Here are all the Coachella 2024 Fortnite skins and how to get them.

All Coachella 2024 Fortnite skins

There are a few pretty cool options. Image via Epic Games

There are three Fortnite skins featured as part of the Coachella 2024 event including the Horizon and Cosma astronaut-themed skins, plus the J Balvin Inferno Skeleton Balvin skin. The astronaut skins are based on the iconic Coachella astronaut, while the skeleton skin is inspired by the popular singer J Balvin.

In addition to the three main skins, there are also many other special Coachella 2024 items you can pair with them. This includes back blings, emotes, and more. All of the additional assets you can get are as follows.

Interstellar Butterfly back bling

Coachella Pulse pickaxe

Zappy-Go-Backy back bling

Soft Synth wrap

Rebellious emote to Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red”

Sonic Surfer emote to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather”

Mirage Glimmer Guitar

Festival Keys Keytar

How to get Coachella 2024 Fortnite skins

All of the Coachella 2024 Fortnite skins can only be obtained by purchasing them from the item shop using V-Bucks.

The Horizon and Cosma skins are available in the item shop from April 11 to April 20, and you can purchase them with V-Bucks during this time to add them to your collection. The Inferno Skeleton Balvin skin is on a slightly different timeframe and is available in the item shop for V-bucks from April 18 to April 22.

You don’t have long to add the festival items to your locker. Image via Epic Games

Both skin sets line up with the Coachella event and are running alongside the first and second weekends of the festival. The Horizon and Cosma skins have a pretty lengthy run of 10 days which gives you plenty of time to grab them, but the Inferno Skeleton Balvin skin is only available for five, so you have to be quick to grab it before it leaves.

If you need more V-Bucks to purchase these skins, you might consider working on the Myths & Mortals battle pass to get some free ones. There are lots of quests you can tackle to earn XP and level up on the pass quite quickly, including tasks like hiring a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist, collecting Mythic items, and emerging from water.

