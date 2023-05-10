All Cipher quests in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now, mostly thanks to the constant updates that include new content and challenges to engage players. As part of the last update before the start of Chapter Four, season two, Epic Games has added a new list of quests called Cipher meant to reward players with experience.

Because some of the quests are encrypted, many players will likely be unsure of what they’re supposed to do. Fortunately, this guide will give you all the information you need about the Cipher quests in Fortnite.

What are the Cipher quests in Fortnite?

The quests are currently separated into two different sections, with one being the encrypted and the other being unencrypted quests.

The rewards shown in the image above are listed on the blog post following the update, and they include:

Complete seven unencrypted Cipher quests – Keep the Peace spray

Complete 15 unencrypted Cipher quests – Order Up loading screen

Complete 24 unencrypted Cipher quests – Deciphered emoticon

Complete 3 encrypted Cipher quests – Circuitry wrap

There isn’t a lot of time left in the season, so players who want to reach all of these goals will need to get started on them as soon as the quests launch. With only around a week left in the season, the list of things that need to be completed in the game seems to only be growing. Fortunately, most of the encrypted quests need to be completed once and the unencrypted have the same objectives.

Encrypted Cipher Quests

These are presented as a sequence of numbers, with players meant to crack the cipher to complete these quests for bonus experience. After using the same method as the data miner did with ChatGPT, it doesn’t appear that this test will be a simple substitution cipher like the tweet.

It likely won’t be long before the answers are discovered in the game and shared widely on social media.

1.17.23.9.14 19.19.24.1.21.6 – Complete one of these

19.19.19.1.27. 1.22 22.16.16.10.20.21 2.17.26.12 – Complete one of these

Complete Cipher Encrypted Quest One

12.18.14.4.13.25. 14.4.2.22 – Complete one of these

19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4 22.13.1.4.19 – Complete one of these

12.18.15.5.14.25 14.4.2.22 – Complete one of these

19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4 22.13.1.4.19 – Complete one of these

There may be a method to solving these quests on the island, as it seems unlikely that Epic Games would provide a difficult cipher without some clue in the game of how to solve it. In addition to the encrypted quests, there also appears to be some unencrypted quests that offer the standard experience reward.

Unencrypted Cipher Quests

There are a number of Cipher quests to complete, with certain milestones granting small cosmetic rewards like the emoticon, spray, and loading screen shown above. Players will need to complete a considerable number of these objectives to get the rewards, with only a week left in the season.

Visit three Bastion Outposts

Collect 150 ammo from chests

Upgrade three vehicles with Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers

Hit five opponents with ranged weapons from 75 meters or further

Get three eliminations with a weapon of Uncommon rarity or higher

Get three eliminations with a weapon of Rare rarity or higher

Get three eliminations with a weapon of Epic rarity or higher

Get three eliminations with a weapon of Legendary rarity or higher

Damage opponents for 300 with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter

Damage opponents for 1000 with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter

Damage opponents for 2000 using the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter

Damage opponents for 3500 using the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter

Mark three targets with the Falcon Scout

Drive a vehicle in five different named locations

Deal 250 explosive damage to enemy players

Collect 50 bars from eliminated players

Complete three bounties

Purchase five items from a character or vending machines

Reroll three augments

Place four recruitment posters

Spend 250 bars

Spend 750 bars

Spend 2500 bars

Spend 5000 bars

Gain 150 shields

Destroy 45 objects while in a vehicle

Deal 500 damage to players with assault rifles

Outlast 50 opponents

Outlast 150 opponents

Outlast 300 opponents

Outlast 500 opponents

Each of these quests will reward the player with 10,000 experience points, meant to boost the players’ battle pass levels ahead of the new season starting in just over a week.