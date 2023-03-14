Fortnite is one of the most active battle royales out right now, with biweekly updates and new seasons every couple of months that add a range of new mechanics and vehicles. The introduction of Fortnite Chapter Four season two introduced a new car for players to boost around in and a new quest asking players to take advantage of it.

As with all of season two Syndicate quests, players will simply need to go the easiest route to complete the objective. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter in Fortnite.

Where to find a Nitro Drifter in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

The Nitro Drifter is the first car to be added in a while, with most of the futuristic cars being located on the southwest part of the map.

While you can scour half the map looking for one, your best bet is to look around the racetrack to the north of the Mega City, as that has the highest chance of spawning a couple of the cars near the starting line.

If you intend on landing somewhere else, consult this list of all the Nitro Drifter locations in Fortnite. There are dozens across the southeast half of the map, with many at a POI or location that is less crowded than landing near Mega City.

How to drift and boost in the Nitro Drifter

The different thing about the Nitro Drifter in Fortnite is the only way the player can boost with it is to drift for a moment before the vehicle charges up and speeds up. You can do this with “L1” or “LB” on controllers and by holding the space bar on PC. This will allow you to turn quickly before shooting off like an arrow in one direction.

In order to complete the weekly Syndicate quest, you’ll need to make sure you’re drifting until you hear the car charge up and then let go to send yourself into destructible objects. You’ll need to destroy 15 objects with the vehicle and that might be hard given the confines of somewhere like the Mega City. Consider heading to a more rural location to destroy objects.

There are a variety of lamp posts and fences players can run into. Make sure you’re aiming for multiple in a straight line before boosting so you can complete this objective.