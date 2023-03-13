All Nitro Drifter locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

These cars can get you where you need to go.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two has brought a Japanese cyberpunk vibe to the battle royale, introducing new weapons and vehicles to help fit into that theme. One of the new vehicles that managed not to get leaked was the Nitro Drifter car, a new four-passenger vehicle. These cars are futuristic vehicles meant to fit in with the MEGA season theme.

As with most cars, there are a number of locations across the map where a Nitro Drifter has a chance of spawning at the start of the match. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the Nitro Drifter locations in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

Where are Nitro Drifter locations in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

There is an abundance of Nitro Drifter spawns on the island, with most of them appearing to be contained in the southwest part of the island. One of the best places you can look for these cars is in Mega City or at the racetrack to the north of that POI. The race track might be the best location to find a Nitro Drifter, especially considering you won’t have to deal with all the people dropping in Mega City.

Fortnite.gg has provided a map with the number of spawns, so consider checking the map above or the following locations, north to south:

Three around the north and eastern border of Slappy Shores

Three on the road west of Slappy Shores

Two at the gas station west of Slappy Shores

Five at the racetrack north of the Mega City

Five are located on the outside and middle streets of Mega City

Three on the road northeast of Kenjutsu Crossing

Four northeast of Steamy Springs

Three on the road to the southwest of Frenzy Fields

These cars are the latest four-passenger vehicle to be added to the game, with it also being the first introduction of a new car into the actual battle royale in a few years. This car boasts decent speed and can help you get across the island quickly if you need to. There’s room for a whole squad as well, making it a much better addition for group players than the new Victory Crown Rogue bike.

There will likely be quests related to this car in upcoming updates, so players will likely need to find a Nitro Drifter at some point during this season. Since the car is season-themed, it’s unclear if it will remain in the game beyond this season, so players should get their fill of it while it’s here.

That’s all the information you need to know about all of the Nitro Drifter locations in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.