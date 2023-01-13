Zlatan Ibrahimović receives a special FIFA 23 card: All FUT Centurions Team 2 players and stats

FUT Centurions has been the relevant promo event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for the past week. It’s week two now, which can only mean we are getting the second FUT Centurions team, which comes with a special card for Zlatan Ibrahimović, among other stars.

The FUT Centurions campaign started last Friday, Jan. 6, with the release of Team One. There was a lot to unpack there, with players like Neymar and Trent Alexander-Arnold leading the charge. Veterans Jamie Vardy, James Milner, and Joaquín also got their flowers.

EA seems to be dedicated to highlighting players in the twilight of their careers because we have another dude in his 40s who’s been given a FUT Centurions card. Following in Joaquín’s footsteps, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović became the second 1981-born player to be selected for a special FUT item. Big Zlatan has the second-highest rated card on FUT Centurions Team Two, at 90 OVR, only behind Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Ibrahimović is not alone. Two of his teammates on AC Milan, Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Calabria, join in on the FUT Centurions fun, although their cards don’t come close in quality to the big Swede. AC Milan fans can still celebrate this release since their team is the only one that’s been awarded more than a single card in this week’s FIFA Ultimate Team release.

All players on the FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Team Two

RW: Mohamed Salah – 93 OVR (Liverpool)

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović – 90 OVR (AC Milan)

CAM: Marco Reus – 89 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CM: Marco Verratti – 89 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: Fred – 88 OVR (Manchester United)

CB: César Azpilicueta – 87 OVR (Chelsea)

LW: Dušan Tadić – 87 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam)

ST: Iago Aspas – 87 OVR (Celta Vigo)

RM: Domenico Berardi – 87 OVR (Sassuolo)

CDM: Declan Rice – 87 OVR (West Ham United)

LB: Cristiano Biraghi – 86 OVR (Fiorentina)

GK: Anthony Lopes – 86 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

LB: Christian Günter – 86 OVR (Freiburg)

RW: Alexis Saelemaekers – 85 OVR (AC Milan)

ST: Christian Stuani – 85 OVR (Girona)

RB: Davide Calabria – 85 OVR (AC Milan)

That’s not too bad for Friday the 13th. FUT Centurions Team Two items will be in Ultimate Team packs for a week, until Friday, Jan. 20, when they will be replaced by the next promo event on the FIFA 23 calendar.