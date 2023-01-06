What are FUT Centurions? FIFA 23 is celebrating club and international legends with new Ultimate Team event

The Winter Wildcards FUT promo event in FIFA 23 was long and productive, but today, it ends. It’s time to honor the legends with a new campaign called FUT Centurions. All of the players included in this promo are notable features for either club or country or both.

EA has picked a rather odd time to go for a FUT event centered around players past their glory. You’d expect something focused on the present day in the middle of the season. Nevertheless, soccer and FIFA fans are always ready to give the legends their flowers, and in this regard, FUT Centurions is doing a stellar job.

To be completely fair, some of the players on Team One are, let’s say, more legendary than others, but all of them have earned a spot in the hearts of at least one fan base through longevity and high-level performance.

The clear highlight of the FUT Centurions is Neymar, who receives a 91 OVR CAM item, a slight upgrade over his previous best In-Form item. Liverpool fans get a minor reprieve from the horrendous season their club is enduring. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the second-highest rated FUT Centurion while Mr. Reliable himself, James Milner, is also among the honored players.

All FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Team One players and stats

CAM: Neymar – 91 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 90 OVR (Liverpool)

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – 89 OVR (AS Monaco)

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny – 89 OVR (Juventus)

RW: Riyad Mahrez – 89 OVR (Manchester City)

ST: Jamie Vardy – 88 OVR (Leicester City)

LB: Jordi Alba – 88 OVR (Barcelona)

RM: Joaquín – 87 OVR (Real Betis)

LW: Ante Rebić – 87 OVR (AC Milan)

GK: Péter Gulácsi – 87 OVR (RB Leipzig)

CM: James Milner – 86 OVR (Liverpool)

CB: Presnel Kimpembe – 86 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: Alessandro Bastoni – 86 OVR (Inter Milan)

CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – 86 OVR (AS Roma)

CAM: Florian Neuhaus – 85 OVR (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

CDM: Maximilian Arnold – 85 OVR (Wolfsburg)

The fact that EA calls this release FUT Centurions Team One is enough evidence to suggest that the new campaign will last for two weeks. That would be the second event in a row to extend for more than seven days after a long string of single-week promos. Winter Wildcards included daily SBCs and a lot of Objectives, mostly tied to Swap Tokens, so FUT Centurions has a tough task in retaining that content intensity.