TOTW returns in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team with De Bruyne, Benzema, Håland, and more

EA Sports revealed today that the Team of the Week (TOTW) promo is back in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
The promo was interrupted in March when soccer leagues around the globe were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the TOTW’s absence, EA created a TOTW Moments series, which featured new cards based on the TOTW of previous editions of FIFA. But the TOTW Moments promo was interrupted once the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo kicked off in April.
Most of the major soccer leagues around the world, such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, and the Serie A, have returned in the last few weeks, so it makes sense that EA is starting to release the TOTW again. This week’s TOTW will be available for one week starting today at 12pm CT. You can pack these cards or buy them in the FUT market.
The highest-rated players of TOTW 27 are a 96-rated version of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, a 91-rated version of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, and a 90-rated version of Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund.
Here are all of the TOTW cards added this week. Many of them are below the current power curve in FUT, but you can still use them for squad-building challenges (SBC) or sell them for at least 10,000 FUT coins.
First team
- GK: Luigi Sepe 84-rated (Parma)
- LB: Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Leicester City)
- CB: Nicolas Nkoulou 87-rated (Torino)
- RB: César Azpilicueta 87-rated (Chelsea)
- LM: Allan Saint-Maximin 86-rated (Newcastle)
- CM: Kevin De Bruyne 96-rated (Manchester City)
- RM: Edin Višća 88-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)
- CAM: Lars Stindl 85-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CF: Karim Benzema 91-rated (Real Madrid)
- ST: Duván Zapata 88-rated (Atalanta)
- ST: Erling Braut Håland 90-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
Substitutes
- GK: Jordi Masip (Real Valladolid)
- CB: Dedryck Boyata 84-rated (Hertha Berlin)
- CM: Rafinha 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)
- RM: Marcos Llorente 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame 83-rated (Young Boys)
- ST: Danny Ings 84-rated (Southampton)
- ST: Wout Weghorst 86-rated (Wolfsburg)
Reserves
- GK: Fábio Szymonek 75-rated (Desportivo Alves)
- CB: Rasmus Lauritsen 75-rated (IFK Norrköping)
- CAM: Louie Sibley 65-rated (Derby Count)
- LW: Amahl Pellegrino 79-rated (Kristiansund)
- RW: Jón Dagur Þorsteinsson 74-rated (Aarhus)