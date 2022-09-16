Serie A’s FIFA 23 player ratings are scary low

The FIFA 23 player ratings for the Italian Serie A are in. They paint a grim picture for the once-great league, as ratings are much lower than any other top league in the game.

EA completed the list of top player ratings for all major leagues with the release of the Serie A highest-rated players. The numbers indicate that Serie A is trailing behind the other four big leagues (English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1).

Each one of these leagues has at least one player rated in the 90s. Besides the Bundesliga, each has more than one such player. Serie A has none. Not even close.

The highest-rated player in the league is a goalkeeper: Mike Magnan. He is rated at just 87 OVR. On a better note, there are nine players with an overall rating of 86, so Serie A can at least claim that it’s balanced.

Balanced is not what we would call the team distribution of the top 10 Serie A players in FIFA 23. Exactly half of the list plays for Inter. Some may see this as being disrespectful to current champion Milan. Despite winning its first domestic title in over a decade, Milan has no other player on the list aside from Magnan.

Lazio is the only side besides Inter with more than one entry in the top 10. Juventus and Roma chime in with one player each.

Top 10 Serie A player ratings in FIFA 23

GK: Mike Magnan – 87 OVR (Milan)

ST: Lautaro Martínez – 86 OVR (Inter)

ST: Romelu Lukaku – 86 OVR (Inter)

ST: Ciro Immobile – 86 OVR (Lazio)

CF: Paulo Dybala – 86 OVR (Roma)

CM: Nicoló Barella – 86 OVR (Inter)

CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – 86 OVR (Lazio)

CDM: Marcelo Brozović – 86 OVR (Inter)

CB: Milan Škriniar – 86 OVR (Inter)

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny – 86 OVR (Juventus)

Serie A is usually a gold mine for FUT players looking for a bargain. The league is known for quality items at much lower prices than those that can be found in the other big European leagues.

Looking at these ratings, the lower prices might not be enough to entice players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Getting an item on the cheap is only worth it if the item is usable.