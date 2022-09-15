The Bundesliga player ratings for FIFA 23 have been released and one thing is clear: Bayern München is the boss in Germany.

EA is gradually unveiling player ratings from all the major leagues in FIFA 23. We saw the highest-rated players from the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga in the days prior. Now, it’s time for the best from the German Bundesliga.

The FIFA 23 player ratings accurately reflect Bayern München’s total domination in the Bundesliga. The defending champion has the five highest-rated players on its roster. RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are the only other teams with more than one player within the top 15. Both teams have two.

Top 15 Bundesliga player ratings in FIFA 23

GK: Manuel Neuer – 90 OVR (Bayern München)

LM: Sadio Mané – 89 OVR (Bayern München)

CDM: Joshua Kimmich – 89 OVR (Bayern München)

CAM: Thomas Müller – 87 OVR (Bayern München)

CM: Leon Goretzka – 87 OVR (Bayern München)

CF: Christopher Nkunku – 86 OVR (RB Leipzig)

GK: Kevin Trapp – 86 OVR (Eintracht Frankfurt)

LM: Kingsley Coman – 86 OVR (Bayern München)

GK: Yann Sommer – 85 OVR (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

ST: Patrik Schick – 85 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

CAM: Marco Reus – 85 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Niklas Süle – 85 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

RM: Serge Gnabry – 85 OVR (Bayern München)

CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 85 OVR (Bayern München)

GK: Péter Gulácsi – 85 OVR (RB Leipzig)

It’s pretty clear who the best Bundesliga team in FIFA 23 is, but other German clubs have more to say on the topic of best U21 players in the game.