Here are the highest-rated La Liga players in FIFA 23

Some of the highest-rated FIFA 23 players are playing in La Liga.

EA is continuing the run of player rating reveals for FIFA 23. And today, we’re having a look at the highest-rated La Liga players. Spoiler: there are some good players on the list.

EA unveiled the highest-rated overall players in FIFA 23 and the top Premier League players first. The ratings bonanza continues with the highest-rated La Liga players.

Real Madrid and Barcelona share the top spot via their star strikers, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski. Unsurprisingly, the two giants of Spanish football are dominating the list of highest-rated players in La Liga. Six of the 11 listed players are wearing the colors of defending champions Real. Barça has three representatives, while Atlético Madrid and Villarreal complete the picture with one player each.

The highest-rated La Liga players in FIFA 23

CF: Karim Benzema – 91 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Robert Lewandowski – 91 OVR (Barcelona)

GK: Thibaut Courtois – 90 OVR (Real Madrid)

GK: Jan Oblak – 89 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

CM: Toni Kroos – 88 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Luka Modrić – 88 OVR (Real Madrid)

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen – 88 OVR (Barcelona)

CB: Antonio Rüdiger – 87 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Frenkie de Jong – 87 OVR (Barcelona)

LW: Vinícius – 86 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Daniel Parejo – 86 OVR (Villarreal)

These FIFA 23 ratings confirm La Liga’s status as one of the strongest leagues in the world.