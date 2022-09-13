Want to be prepared for FIFA 23’s launch on Sept. 30? A good start would be to know who the best players in the game are.

EA is turning its attention away from FIFA 22 and toward FIFA 23. The publisher is releasing FIFA 23 player ratings at a rapid pace, including the 23 highest-rated players in the game.

Based on what EA has provided, we can assemble the highest-rated overall lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team right now. The picture will shift as soon as special FUT items start to be released, but on day one, this will be the most impressive squad in the game.

The process of assembling the lineup went through one very simple rule: take the highest-rated goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and forwards in FIFA 23, regardless of their specific position.

Here’s the highest-rated overall lineup right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Goalkeepers and defense

GK: Manuel Neuer – 90 OVR (Bayern München)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 90 OVR (Liverpool)

CB: Marquinhos – 88 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

LB: João Cancelo – 88 OVR (Manchester City)

Midfield

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – 91 OVR (Manchester City)

RW: Lionel Messi – 91 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

RW: Mohamed Salah – 90 OVR (Liverpool)

LW: Neymar – 89 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards

CF: Karim Benzema – 91 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Robert Lewandowski – 91 OVR (Barcelona)

ST: Kylian Mbappé – 91 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

These are the highest-rated players you will see when you first open FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Whether you’ll be able to acquire any of them early on is another question entirely.