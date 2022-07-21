EA confirms Russian national team and Russian clubs won’t be featured in FIFA 23

EA Sports continues to show its support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country.

The company confirmed to Eurogamer today that no Russian clubs or the Russian national teams will be present in the upcoming FIFA 23. “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” EA Sports said in a statement.

This is yet another show of support for Ukraine from the company. Since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, EA Sports has removed Russian teams from FIFA 22 and other FIFA games, as well as banned several Russian items in the game. The developer has also been taking action in its other titles and banned Russian and Belarusian pro players from competing in Apex Legends.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23,” EA Sports said.

FIFA 23 is already looking to be an exciting title. For the first time in its history, a woman, Sam Kerr, has been featured on the global game cover of the game alongside Kylian Mbappé. It will also include crossplay for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

FIFA 23 will the last edition of the series to be known as FIFA. The next title in the series will be called EA SPORTS FC after EA and EA Sports ended their partnership.