EA to remove Russian teams from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EA has decided to remove all Russian teams from its FIFA products and more titles.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EA Sports has decided to follow the lead of its partners and remove all Russian teams from multiple FIFA products.

In a statement shared to social media today, the company explained that it would be removing the Russian national team and every other Russian club from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We’re also activiely evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.”

The decision comes a few days after FIFA and the UEFA suspended all Russian teams from participating.

A statement from EA SPORTS NHL: pic.twitter.com/2uX4h55ok4 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) March 2, 2022

A similar decision was made for EA’s NHL 22 property, which will also see Russian and Belarusian teams removed from the game, aligning with the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to do so. These aren’t the only two situations of this kind; many Leagues and other sporting bodies are choosing to exile Russia due to their ongoing invasion.

With the situation in Ukraine still ongoing, it isn’t likely that EA will reverse these decisions anytime soon.