Several Russian items are no longer available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players who already own these items have been allowed to keep them.

Players, kits, stadia, and stadium Items from Russian clubs and the national team have been removed from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s loot boxes, according to an in-game message displayed right after you log into the game mode.

The list of banned items also includes the managers from the Russian Premier League and Russian Premier League manager consumables. Even though the items can’t be found on the game’s packs anymore, players who already own them will get to keep them and can sell them in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s market to other players. Players can also use Russian flags and adorns in their virtual stadium.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” the message reads.

Players can sell their Russian items in the market, but all of them have a price range fixed, which is meant to prevent players from selling them for abusive prices to profit on virtual coins. The prices of these items are fixed until further notice, according to EA.

Not every Russian item has been affected. Russian players who play abroad in the Russian Icon Lev Yashin can still be found in packs, according to players. It’s unclear if EA will remove them in the future.

This is just another step taken by EA following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the publisher and developer blocked Russia and its ally Belarus from purchasing EA games and content from Origin, EA’s digital distribution platform.