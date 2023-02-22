New FUT cards for Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes added in FIFA 23 TOTW 17

It is Wednesday, also known as FIFA 23 Team of the Week day. The newest FIFA 23 TOTW 17 has a special surprise for English Premier League fans. Two of the best midfielders in the league, and in the world for that matter, were given In-Form cards within this latest FUT release.

The two players we’re talking about are both applying their trade in the city of Manchester. Manchester City’s flamboyant Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s resurgent Bruno Fernandes both managed to impress EA’s TOTW selection committee with their performances over the last seven days.

It is therefore quite unfortunate that neither one of those cards are applicable in-game. In-Form De Bruyne and Fernandes simply lack the pace to be influential in the midfield. This holds especially true for the Portuguese, whose TOTW 17 card is slotted on the right wing, a spot highly unsuitable for someone with 76 pace.

A better RM is situated in this very Team of the Week. That would be Girona’s Viktor Tsygankov, who costs much, much less for arguably better returns. Of course, Fernandes being in the Premier League and his higher OVR, which is useful for SBC completions, mean his price will be inflated. La Liga fans can enjoy another strong TOTW 17 card, that of Atlético’s left-back Reinildo.

All FIFA 23 TOTW 17 players’ OVR ratings

GK: Kasper Schmeichel – 87 OVR (Nice)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – 93 OVR (Manchester City)

ST: Ciro Immobile – 88 OVR (Lazio)

RM: Bruno Fernandes – 88 OVR (Manchester United)

RM: Viktor Tsygankov – 87 OVR (Girona)

CAM: Marco Reus – 87 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CF: Dušan Tadic – 87 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam)

CB: Facundo Medina – 86 OVR (RC Lens)

LB: Reinildo – 85 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

RB: James Tavernier – 84 OVR (Glasgow Rangers)

RM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 84 OVR (RB Leipzig)

CB: Amir Rrahmani – 84 OVR (Napoli)

GK: Mattia Perin – 84 OVR (Juventus)

RWB: Emerson Royal – 84 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

ST: Tom Bradshaw – 83 OVR (Millwall)

ST: Aiyegun Tosin – 83 OVR (Zürich)

CM: Dani Rodriguez – 83 OVR (Mallorca)

LM: Luis Rioja González – 83 OVR (Deportivo Alavés)

RW: Gustav Isaksen – 81 OVR (Midtjylland)

ST: Tim Kleindienst – 81 OVR (Heidenheim)

CAM: Giovanni Crociata – 80 OVR (Cittadella)

CM: Jordan Holsgrove – 79 OVR (Paços Ferreira)

RM: Tobias Bech – 79 OVR (Ingolstadt)

FIFA 23 TOTW 17 items will be available in FUT packs for a week, beginning immediately.