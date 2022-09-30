In FIFA 23, players can perform numerous skill moves to bamboozle and outmaneuver opponents on the pitch. Some skills are simple to perform and can be done by most players. On the contrary, high-level skill moves require players to have four or five-star skill ratings. The Rabona is a popular soccer skill, and players can even transition this move into a shot or a lofted pass.

The Rabona is essentially a trick move where the ball is controlled by taking one foot behind the other. Players can perform the Rabona Fake, and the Rabona Shot in FIFA 23. Icons like Neymar, Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe have popularized this move in the soccer world.

Here’s how to do a Rabona in FIFA 23.

How to perform the Rabona in FIFA 23?

Screengrab via EA Sports

The Rabona Fake is a five-star skill move, which means players with a skill rating at and above four and five stars can perform it. To learn this elusive technique, navigate to this Skill Moves section in the Customize tab. Scroll to the five-star skill moves, and you’ll find the controls for the Rabona Fake.

Xbox : Hold LT + X or B then A + LS down

: Hold LT + X or B then A + LS down PlayStation: Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS down

Along with the Rabona Fake, players can also perform the Rabona Shot. The controls for this are not as simple, and you need to use this move depending on the situation. For instance, use it if you are close to the goal and there is a massive gap between your player and the opposing defender. Similarly, using this trick from halfway across the pitch can be futile as Rabona focuses on technique more than power.

To perform a Rabona Shot, hold down on L2 and R1 and press the shot button. The controls for the Rabona are actually adding a Chip and Finesse Shot together to get flair strike. Here are the controls for the Rabona Shot in FIFA 23.

Xbox : RT + LB + B (shoot button)

: RT + LB + B (shoot button) PlayStation: L2 + R1 + Circle (shoot button)

While this technique looks brilliant, there are a few things you need to remember while attempting a Rabona Shot in FIFA 23. Firstly, your player cannot sprint to perform this technique. To successfully score a Rabona, make sure your player is in jogging speed. Secondly, the Rabona Shot is a trick move with low power, making it easy for the goalkeepers to stop the ball. This is why you must be close to the goal to execute this shot perfectly. Most importantly, the Rabona Shot can be performed only by a handful of players with high skill ratings. We recommend doing a few Shooting drills in the Practice Arena to get used to the Rabona Shot in FIFA 23.