How to do a Mcgeady Spin in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, players get to perform some of the finest skill moves to move past defenders. The McGeady Spin is one of the best skills to make a 90-degree turn against the defender. Popularized by former Everton player Aiden McGeady, this skill move allows you to swiftly change direction away from the opponent. It can be performed in any of the game modes, and we recommend using players with four or five-star skill ratings.

The McGeady Spin is unique in FIFA 23, and there are a few variations to it in the game. The Moments in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team requires players to complete a few challenges to get free packs. While some of the challenges can be difficult, others only require players to do certain moves.

One of the challenges in the Mbappe Rising Star Moments needs players to perform this skill move. The McGeady Spin is an excellent move to cut in from the flanks to provide a cross or have a shot at goal. Pacey wingers with good shooting skills can use this skill effectively to cut past winger-backs with ease.

How to perform the Mcgeady Spin in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Visit the Skill Moves section in FIFA 23 Settings, and navigate to the five-star moves. Here you will find the Turn and Spin (Left/Right) skill move, which is popularly known as the McGeady Spin. The controls for this skill move are relatively easy, and it can be performed in two directions.

Turn and spin left

Xbox : Right Stick Left + Down

: Right Stick Left + Down PlayStation : Right Stick Left + Down

: Right Stick Left + Down Keyboard: Tap Pad8 + Tap Pad4

Turn and spin right:

Xbox : Right Stick Right + Up

: Right Stick Right + Up PlayStation :Right Stick Right + Up

:Right Stick Right + Up Keyboard: Tap Pad8 + Tap Pad6

Players with four or five-star skill ratings can perform this skill move quite easily. You can also cancel the skill move mid-way if the opponent pushes up close. Hold L2/LB and R2/LB together to cancel the skill move. There are also some variations to this move that you can try out. For instance, you can do the four-star Scoop Turn Right or Left skill move, and also the directional Lane Change.

These two moves can accompany the McGeady Spin to bamboozle any defender in FIFA 23. Likewise, if you are pacing in from the flanks and want to cut in towards the goal, use the McGeady Spin in combination with an Elastico. You need to use a player with at least four to five-star skill ratings to pull off both moves seamlessly, however.