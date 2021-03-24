How to complete RTTF Machís SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 84-rated UEFA Europa League (UEL) Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Darwin Machís from Granada to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This live item is obtainable through squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Machís’ first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. All of the UEL RTTF cards will gain an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage of the UEL.

Can they shock one of England's best? 🧐



A new Europa League Road to the Final Squad Building Challenge is now available in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/weVyFjMYyk — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 24, 2021

EA has generally boosted all of Machís’ stats to launch his UEL RTTF card, including Physical (+12), Pace (+10), Passing (+10), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+9), and Defending (+9) when you compare this new version to his 78-rated gold version. You’ll have until March 31 to complete this SBC.

This is an incredible card with high stats, the majority of which are above 85, including his 96-rated Pace. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+8) and Dribbling (+8), elevating his skills to a new level. He also has a four-star weak foot and skill moves.

The UEL RTTF Machís SBC costs around 160,100 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 169,650 on Xbox One, and 129,000 on PC. If you want to play with him, however, you’ll probably have to use a lot of LaLiga players in your squad since there aren’t any other great Venezuelan cards available in the game at this moment.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: LaLiga and 84-rated Squad. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga. The second one needs to be an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the UEL RTTF Darwin Machís SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

La Liga

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe)

Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: Éver Banega 85-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 85-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Wissam Yedder 84-rated (Monaco)

84-rated Squad

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) RB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CDM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Bruno Fernandes 87-rated (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes 87-rated (Manchester United) CM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) RM: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) ST: Alexandre Lacazette 83-rated (Arsenal)

