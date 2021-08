How to complete Prime Icon Moments Johan Cruyff SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Johan Cruyff to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, Aug. 1. This item is obtainable after you turn in 15 different segments.

The SBC for Prime Icon Moments Cruyff arrived in Ultimate Team amid the FUTTIES promotion, one of the last promos we’ll have in this edition of the game, and one week after EA introduced an SBC for Prime Icon Moments Ronaldinho. This is the ultimate version of Cruyff in the game and one of the best cards in the mode, even though we’re at the end of the game cycle. He has some nearly perfect attributes plus a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves, which helps players create many scoring opportunities.

This Prime Icon Moments card celebrates Cruyff’s performance in the 1971-72 UEFA Champions League grand final. “By 1972, Johan Cruyff had become one of the world’s greatest talents and he showcased this with a starring role in the 1971-72 UEFA Champions League final,” the Dutch legend’s FIFA bio reads. “Already the reigning champions, Cruyff’s Ajax met Internazionale in Rotterdam. He opened the scoring in the 47th minute, finding space and pouncing on a mistake to tap home. 30 minutes later he leapt highest to score a header to secure a 2-0 win and ensure Ajax won back-to-back titles.”

EA gave Cruyff 92 Pace, 95 Shooting, 92 Passing, 96 Dribbling, 45 Defending, and 76 Physical. You can further enhance his abilities if you apply the engine chemistry style, which will boost his Acceleration, Vision, Short Passing, and Curve up to 99 overall, and upgrade his Agility and Balance to 98 and 95 overall, respectively, making him essentially play like a 98-rated center attacking midfielder (CAM), according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

His SBC isn’t cheap, but it’s arguably one of the best Prime Icon Moments SBCs EA has released in terms of price. This card costs around 2.2 million FUT coins on consoles and 3.5 million FUT coins on PC if you buy it from the FUT market, whereas the SBC costs around 1.5 million FUT coins on consoles and 1.80 million FUT coins on PC even if you build all the segments from scratch. To complete the Prime Icon Moments Johan Cruyff SBC, you’ll have to turn in 15 squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Born legend 11 rare bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. Small silver players pack Rising star 11 rare silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. Jumbo silver pack De godenzonen 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus one Ajax player and at least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions card. Jumbo gold pack National idol 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one player from the Netherlands. Premium electrum players pack Blaugrana 84-rate squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus one Barcelona player, and at least one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Premium mixed players pack 85-rated squad 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum. Jumbo premium gold pack 85-rated squad 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Prime mixed players pack 86-rated squad 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. Prime electrum players pack 86-rated squad 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Rare mixed players pack 87-rated squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Small rare gold players pack 87-rated squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Premium gold players pack 88-rated squad 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Rare gold pack 88-rated squad 88-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Rare electrum players pack 89-rated squad 89-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Mega pack 89-rated squad 89-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum and two TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions cards. Prime gold players pack

You’ll have nine weeks to complete the Prime Icon Moments Cruyff SBC. But if you want to complete it right now, here’s the cheapest solution at the moment, according to FUTBIN.

Born legend

GK: Scott Davies 63-rated squad (Tranmere Rovers)

Scott Davies 63-rated squad (Tranmere Rovers) LB: Omar Sowunmi 61-rated squad (Colchester)

Omar Sowunmi 61-rated squad (Colchester) CB: Leon Legge 64-rated (Port Vale)

Leon Legge 64-rated (Port Vale) CB: Dan Happe 59-rated (Leyton Orient)

Dan Happe 59-rated (Leyton Orient) RB: Dannie Bulman 60-rated (Crawley Town)

Dannie Bulman 60-rated (Crawley Town) CDM: Emmanuel Oyeleke 61-rated (Port Vale)

Emmanuel Oyeleke 61-rated (Port Vale) LM: Kyle Bennett 63-rated (Grimsby Town)

Kyle Bennett 63-rated (Grimsby Town) RM: Alex Gilliead 64-rated (Bradford City)

Alex Gilliead 64-rated (Bradford City) CAM: Calum Butcher 64-rated (Dundee United)

Calum Butcher 64-rated (Dundee United) ST: Chris Porter 63-rated (Crewe Alexandra)

Chris Porter 63-rated (Crewe Alexandra) ST: Shawn McCoulsky 60-rated (Forest Green)

Rising star

GK: Remko Pasveer 73-rated (Ajax)

Remko Pasveer 73-rated (Ajax) LB: Gaetano Letizia 73-rated (Benevento)

Gaetano Letizia 73-rated (Benevento) CB: Andre Ranocchia 74-rated (Internazionale)

Andre Ranocchia 74-rated (Internazionale) CB: Wessel Dammers 69-rated (FC Groningen)

Wessel Dammers 69-rated (FC Groningen) RB: Damil Dankerlui 68-rated (FC Groningen)

Damil Dankerlui 68-rated (FC Groningen) LM: Cody Gakpo 74-rated (PSV)

Cody Gakpo 74-rated (PSV) CM: Riechedly Bazoer 72-rated (Vitesse)

Riechedly Bazoer 72-rated (Vitesse) CM: Azor Matusiwa 70-rated (FC Groningen)

Azor Matusiwa 70-rated (FC Groningen) RM: Mitchell van Bergen 74-rated (SC Heerenveen)

Mitchell van Bergen 74-rated (SC Heerenveen) CF: Guus Til 74-rated (Freiburg)

Guus Til 74-rated (Freiburg) ST: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 74-rated (Ajax)

De godenzonen

GK: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Germán Pezzella 78-rated (Fiorentina)

Germán Pezzella 78-rated (Fiorentina) CB: Víctor Laguardia 78-rated (Alavés)

Víctor Laguardia 78-rated (Alavés) RB: Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CM: Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice)

Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice) CM: Valentin Rongier 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Valentin Rongier 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille) LW: Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos) RW: Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace)

Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace) ST: Alexandre Lacazette 85-rated (Arsenal)

National idol

GK: Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto)

Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Pepe 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe 81-rated (Porto) RB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig) LW: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) RW: Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Tigres)

Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Tigres) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres)

Blaugrana

GK: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) LB: Jetro Willems 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Jetro Willems 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Florian Neuhaus 88-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Florian Neuhaus 88-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Iñigo Martínez 80-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iñigo Martínez 80-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Suat Serdar 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Suat Serdar 78-rated (Hertha Berlin) CM: Hiroki Sakai 78-rated (Urawa Reds)

Hiroki Sakai 78-rated (Urawa Reds) LW: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) RW: Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Tigres)

Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Tigres) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres)

85-rated squad

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Angeliño 80-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angeliño 80-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Mats Hummels 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV)

Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV) LF: Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese) RF: Kevin Volland 81-rated (AS Monaco)

Kevin Volland 81-rated (AS Monaco) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

85-rated squad

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Emre Can 88-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 88-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Germán Pezella 78-rated (Fiorentina)

Germán Pezella 78-rated (Fiorentina) RB: Juan Musso 80-rated (Udinese)

Juan Musso 80-rated (Udinese) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Luiz Gustavo 80-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Luiz Gustavo 80-rated (Fenerbahçe) CAM: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: David Neres 80-rated (Ajax)

David Neres 80-rated (Ajax) CAM: Antony dos Santos 88-rated (Ajax)

Antony dos Santos 88-rated (Ajax) ST: Sébastien Haller 81-rated (Ajax)

86-rated squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Josef Martínez 81-rated (Atlanta United)

Josef Martínez 81-rated (Atlanta United) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CDM: Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta)

Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta) CDM: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LW: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RW: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) ST: Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta) ST: Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio)

86-rated squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CB: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) LM: Alexis Sánchez 80-rated (Internazionale)

Alexis Sánchez 80-rated (Internazionale) CM: Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta)

Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta) CM: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) LW: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RW: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) ST: Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta)

87-rated squad

GK: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) CM: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr) RM: Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC)

Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC) LF: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) RF: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 81-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

87-rated squad

GK: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) RB: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK) CDM: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) CM: Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RM: Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC)

Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC) ST: Marko Arnautović 81-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

88-rated squad

GK: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr) RB: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) CM: Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC)

Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC) RM: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes) CF: Romarinho 90-rated (Al-Ittihad)

Romarinho 90-rated (Al-Ittihad) ST: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

88-rated squad

GK: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 92-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK) CDM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) RM: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes) CAM: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM: Romarinho 90-rated (Al-Ittihad)

Romarinho 90-rated (Al-Ittihad) ST: Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC)

89-rated squad

GK: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) CB: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes) CB: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr) RB: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) CM: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Karagümrük SK) CM: Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC)

Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC) RM: Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai)

Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai) ST: Gerard Moreno 90-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 90-rated (Villarreal) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

89-rated squad