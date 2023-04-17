The FIFA community can now honor Leonardo Bonucci’s career by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to receive a 90-rated Flashback version of the Juventus player.

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise. EA is remembering and celebrating Bonucci’s six consecutive Serie A titles he got while playing for Juventus between 2012 and 2017.

You’ll notice that the devs made a massive upgrade to Bonucci’s Pace (+30), while his Physical (+9), Passinf (+8), Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+7), and Defending (+7) received a much smaller boost when comparing this Flashback version to his 84-rated gold card.

To get Flashback Bonucci, you have to build two different squads: Juventus and Serie A. The Juventus segment asks for an 84-rated squad with at least one player who plays for the club, while the Serie A squad must be an 86-rated team that has no less than one player from the Serie A.

Building both squads from scratch will cost you around 162,750 FUT coins on consoles and 157,300 FUT coins on PC. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a small prime mixed players pack and a prime electrum players pack.

The SBC will expire on July 7, which gives you plenty of time to gather and use fodder cards or even craft some to spend the least amount of FUT coins possible when building the segments.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Leonardo Bonucci SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Bonucci SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Juventus

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) CB: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: 85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) RM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) ST: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Serie A