How to complete FIFA World Cup Hero Morientes SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

El Moro can be a shocking addition to your team.

Players can get a 90-rated FIFA World Cup Hero version of Fernando Morientes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by completing the squad-building challenge.

Morientes’ card had his real-life photo replaced by an illustration as part of the collaboration between EA and Marvel for the FIFA World Cup event. The promotion released upgraded HERO versions of players with an illustration made by Marvel artists mixing the Marvel superhero aesthetic with legendary soccer stars.

Image via EA Sports

Compared to Morientes’s 89-rated HERO card, the devs made a small increase to his Pace (+2), Shooting (+2), Passing (+1), Dribbling (+1), Defending (+1), and Physical (+1) for this World Cup version.

You’ll have to complete three squads to get this untradable FIFA World Cup Hero Morientes card: Premier League, Top Form, and 86-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Premier League 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium gold pack Top Form 84-rated squad and no less than one Spanish player. Small prime gold pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated team with at least one player from LaLiga. Premium gold players pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to complete all segments, you’ll spend from around 139,200 to 147,700 FUT coins. You can spend less on the market by crafting some cards or by using fodder cards.

This SBC expires after Dec. 8. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the FIFA World Cup Hero Fernando Morientes SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete FIFA World Cup Hero Fernando Morientes

SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 83-rated José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CB: 78-rated TOTW David McGoldrick (Derby County)

78-rated TOTW David McGoldrick (Derby County) CDM: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) CDM: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) LM: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) ST: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

Spain

GK: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) LB: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CDM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CAM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CAM: 85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)

85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

LaLiga