All FIFA 23 FUT HEROES players and Marvel illustrations

EA Sports and Marvel teamed up to launch a collaboration and bring FIFA 23 FUT HERO players as Marvel superheroes. Of all the FIFA World Cup FUT Heroes items, 21 selected players will receive a unique illustrated FUT item that will replace the usual real-world player photos.
There will also be themed tifos, kits, and balls from this collaboration in-game. EA will launch an online Marvel Heroes comic book alongside Marvel-written bios and will even release limited physical quantities in the future.
Here are all the illustrations of FUT HEROES made by Marvel artists released so far.