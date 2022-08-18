The best footballers in the world have become superheroes.

EA Sports and Marvel teamed up to launch a collaboration and bring FIFA 23 FUT HERO players as Marvel superheroes. Of all the FIFA World Cup FUT Heroes items, 21 selected players will receive a unique illustrated FUT item that will replace the usual real-world player photos.

There will also be themed tifos, kits, and balls from this collaboration in-game. EA will launch an online Marvel Heroes comic book alongside Marvel-written bios and will even release limited physical quantities in the future.

Here are all the illustrations of FUT HEROES made by Marvel artists released so far.

All FIFA 23 FUT HEROES players and Marvel illustrations

Ricardo Carvalho as The Anticipator

Image via EA Sports

Park Ji-Sung as Tigerheart

Image via EA Sports

Landon Donovan as The Brave

Image via EA Sports

Yaya Touré as The Citadel

Image via EA Sports

Claudio Marchisio as Il Principino

Image via EA Sports

Diego Forlán as Sunstrike

Image via EA Sports

Lúcio as The Thunder

Image via EA Sports

Rafael Márquez as El Kaiser

Image via EA Sports

Javier Mascherano as Octo-Boss

Image via EA Sports

Peter Crouch as The Robot

Image via EA Sports

Tomas Brolin as The Tornado

Image via EA Sports

Harry Kewell as The Wizard of Aus

Image via EA Sports

Sidney Govou as The Lion of Lyon

EA Sports

Jean Pierre-Papin as The Acrobat

Image via EA Sports

Dirk Kuyt as The Energizer

Image via EA Sports

Rudi Völler as The Flying German

Image via EA Sports

Hidetoshi Nakata as Stealth Agent 78

Image via EA Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha

Image via EA Sports

Joan Capdevila as The Backfield Bull

Image via EA Sports

Włodzimierz Smolarek as Phase Shift

Image via EA Sports

Saeed Al-Owairan as The Emerald Falcon